TN Musician Arrested On Child Sexual Abuse Charges

A musician has been arrested following an extensive investigation into allegations involving a juvenile victim, according to police.

The Hendersonville Police Department said Phillip W. Vaught, of Hendersonville, was taken into custody in Mississippi on April 10, 2026, after detectives investigated a delayed report of sexual abuse involving a female juvenile. Authorities say evidence confirmed the abuse occurred.

A Sumner County Grand Jury indicted Vaught on multiple charges, including continuous sexual abuse of a child, especially aggravated sexual exploitation, statutory rape by an authority figure, and sexual exploitation of a minor. His bond has been set at $1.5 million.

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Investigators are asking anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents to contact the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers or the P3 Tips mobile app.

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