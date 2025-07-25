Photo of the Day: July 25, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Franklin native, Curtis Lockridge, a Savannah College of Art student, fashion collection was featured in Vogue. The magazine stated about the show, “The menswear. That was the evening’s headline by all accounts, from fellow guests to faculty to other students.”

The show unveiled 170 never-before-seen looks, 53 SCAD fashion design phenoms forecast style’s future.

“This year’s fashion show is all about new, individual takes on tradition. Our students are exploring the classic tropes of fashion, from evening wear to corporate wear to tailoring, and interpreting them in their own way. They’re looking at the world around them and approaching their designs with thought, verve, and newfound technical skill,” stated Daniel Martin, Creative Director at SCAD.

