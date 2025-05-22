Image Studios Announced at June Lake

The first phase of commercial development at June Lake continues to grow with the addition of Image Studios, a national franchise that offers modern, turnkey salon suites for lease by beauty and wellness professionals.

The planned 7,700-square-foot building will feature 41 individual studios designed for hairstylists, estheticians, and other personal care specialists looking to operate their own business in a professional setting.

Designed by SV Design, Image Studios will break ground in the Fall 2025, with an anticipated opening in the Summer 2026. The new location is the third business to join June Lake’s first commercial district, a 14.5-acre area located at the corner of Buckner Lane and June Lake Boulevard, directly across from the future Hy-Vee grocery store and adjacent to the Saddlewalk neighborhood.

“Image Studios brings a new level of flexibility and opportunity for small business owners in the beauty and wellness industry,” said Don Alexander, Principal at Southeast Venture. “They’re a great fit for June Lake’s commercial district, and we’re excited to continue expanding the mix of services available to both residents and the broader Spring Hill community.”

Owner, Tom Fielder of Brentwood, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “Image Studios becoming the first salon suites in the area is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of. Offering beauty and wellness professionals the opportunity to operate their own businesses and be their own bosses is empowering. We look forward to helping create a community where these talented entrepreneurs can thrive and grow.”

Image Studios provides fully furnished, move-in ready studios in a modern, high-end setting. The company is focused on empowering professionals with the freedom to create their own brand and run their business independently—without the overhead of a traditional salon model.

Site work is currently underway within the commercial district, which is expected to include a mix of retail, dining, healthcare, childcare, personal care, and other lifestyle services. Confirmed businesses include Liberty Federal Credit Union and Goddard School, with additional tenants to be announced as the district continues to grow.

June Lake is a master-planned, mixed-use community in Spring Hill spanning more than 775 acres. At full buildout, it will include 3.9 million square feet of commercial space, 2,900 homes, 400 hotel rooms, and an extensive network of greenways, parks, and open spaces, creating a vibrant and connected place to live, work, and play.

For more information about June Lake and ongoing developments, visit junelaketn.com.

