Tennessean Names City of Franklin Winner Of The Middle Tennessee area Top Workplaces 2026

The City of Franklin has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2026 honor by Tennessean. This list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow, and empowered to, to name a few. City honored with Top Workplace in 2023 as well.

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More than 90% of employees participated in the survey. The results showed that 88% believe their teams work well together, 88% are satisfied with their jobs, and 83% feel they are part of something meaningful. Those numbers matter because communities are strongest when the people serving them care about the work they do. When teams work well together, projects move forward. When employees find purpose in their jobs, they look for solutions. When people believe their work matters, residents often experience better service, stronger connections, and a community that continues moving forward while holding on to what makes it special.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That’s something to be proud of. In today’s market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That’s paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

“Having a great positive workplace culture is one of our highest priorities of our City leadership team,” said Eric Stuckey. “Our employees are the most valuable assets we have in the city and their exceptional service to the community is well appreciated by our community. I am genuinely proud to lead a team of this caliber that delivers for the citizens of Franklin every day. We have some of the finest public servants in the nation”