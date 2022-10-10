Shuttered Spring Hill Ice Cream Shop to Re-open in Brentwood

A new ice cream shop is opening in Brentwood and its one you might be familiar with.

Blames Gourmet Treats, formerly known as Blames Treats & More, was located on Main Street in Spring Hill but closed in September of last year, after one year in business.

The ice cream shop recently posted on social media that they found a new spot. While the social media post didn’t share the exact address, we found the new location at 5025 Harpeth Drive in Brentwood, a side street off of Franklin Road close to Sullivan Dental Partners.

Formerly at the site was a Subway with a drive-thru. Blames Gourmet Treats looks to be renovating the space and the drive-thru is still there. They haven’t confirmed if they will be using it for their business.

