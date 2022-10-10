Spring Hill Police Hiring for a Records Clerk

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD is hiring for a full-time records clerk. The starting pay for this position is $37,148.80/year. Pay may be increased depending on the applicant’s experience and/or post-secondary degrees. The deadline To Apply is Nov. 5th, 2022.
Examples of job duties include:
- Responds to routine requests for information or assistance from members of the staff, the public or other individuals
- Maintains departmental records; prepares departmental files; maintains/updates files, reports, etc
- Copies and distributes correspondence, memoranda, and other related materials
- Performs data entry functions via computer
Please email your questions to shpdemployment@springhilltn.org.
Apply online here.