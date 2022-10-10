Spring Hill Police Hiring for a Records Clerk

Spring Hill, TN – The SHPD is hiring for a full-time records clerk. The starting pay for this position is $37,148.80/year. Pay may be increased depending on the applicant’s experience and/or post-secondary degrees. The deadline To Apply is Nov. 5th, 2022.

Examples of job duties include:

Responds to routine requests for information or assistance from members of the staff, the public or other individuals

Maintains departmental records; prepares departmental files; maintains/updates files, reports, etc

Copies and distributes correspondence, memoranda, and other related materials

Performs data entry functions via computer

Please email your questions to shpdemployment@springhilltn.org.

Apply online here.