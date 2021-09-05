Blames Treats & More in Spring Hill Announces Closure

The ice cream shop in Spring Hill just celebrated its one-year anniversary with the announcement of its closures.

In a social media post, they shared,”Let us start by saying THANK YOU! Thank you to all our loyal customers, family, and friends. Today is a special day as it commemorates our 1 year of being in business. Wow! What an amazing year… A year full of adaptation, growth, adversity, and success. Each smile that was brought to a customer’s face made it well worth the journey. However, in life and business, we all face unforeseen challenges that we must embrace, regroup and overcome.”

“With that said, it is with great sadness that we must announce that we will be closing as of September 12, 2021, or until our current inventory levels are depleted. (Sold Out). This closure is due to circumstances beyond our control. We are weighing our options as we actively search for another business location. While in this process, we commit to maintaining a strategic approach that will secure the future of Blames Treats and More. As Believers, it is our belief that what the devil meant for bad, God will use for our good and a future testimony,” they continued.

Blames Treats & More is located at 5159 Main Street, Spring Hill. Hours of operation are Sunday – Wednesday, 3 pm – 9 pm, Friday – Saturday, 3 pm – 10 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Blames Treats & More on Facebook.