Shake Shack Holiday Burger Blitz Promotion

Shake Shack is bringing cheer with its Holiday Burger Blitz this holiday season! Burgers are on them every single day leading up to the holidays. From Monday, 12/16, through Tuesday, 12/24, guests can enjoy a FREE burger with a $10 minimum purchase when using code BURGERBLITZ (Terms Apply). Every day features a different crave-worthy burger, so there’s a little something for everyone.

Check out the line-up and get ready to give yourself a gift this holiday season:

Monday, 12/16: Free ShackBurger

Tuesday, 12/17: Free SmokeShack

Wednesday, 12/18: Free Avocado Bacon Burger

Thursday, 12/19: Free Cheeseburger

Friday, 12/20: Free Black Truffle Burger

Saturday, 12/21: Free Bacon Cheeseburger

Sunday, 12/22: Free Avocado Bacon Burger

Monday, 12/23: Free SmokeShack

Tuesday, 12/24: Free ShackBurger

* All Free items are single and must be with a $10 minimum purchase

Mark your calendars and swing by your local Shake Shack to get in on the deliciousness. Whether you’re craving smoky, cheesy, or avocado-topped goodness, we’ve got you covered!

Don’t wait—Holiday Burger Blitz ends 12/24!

Terms & Conditions: Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed for the at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com, and fulfilled starting on Monday, December 16th through Tuesday, December 24th (“Promotional Period”), containing the specified promotional burger of that day (“Promotional Burger”) (see Blog Post for the official list of Promotional Burgers and the dates they will be offered), at participating US Shake Shack locations (excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums). Offer not valid for drive-thru orders or orders made through third-party delivery apps. Limit one (1) free Promotional Burger per order. Max savings equal to the price of the Promotional Burger (from $6.49 – $12.59). Order total must include a minimum of $10 worth of food or beverage products (including burgers, sandwiches, fries, chicken bites, hotdogs, drinks, shakes, frozen custard, poochinis, bag o’ bones), excluding the cost of the Promotional Burger, gift card purchases and, any applicable taxes, delivery fees or other fees. Must add at least (1) Promotional Burger to cart prior to checkout. Offer excludes all paid add-ons such as avocado and bacon. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Must use promotional code ‘BURGERBLITZ’ at checkout.

Source: Shake Shack

