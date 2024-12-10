Karrington Rowe to Open Soon in Brentwood

Karrington Rowe at Brentwood Place will open soon, in the former spot of Bricks Cafe.

According to a representative, the new restaurant is set to open next week, pending all final inspections. Up Hospitality, the group behind Germantown Cafe and Park Cafe first announced the opening of the restaurant in August.

The 130-seat restaurant will offer a menu featuring the best dishes from its other restaurants. The spot plans to be open for brunch, lunch, and dinner. The website menu shows starters of fried green tomatoes, crab cakes, and chorizo-stuffed dates. Entrees include burgers, chicken sandwiches, and options of salmon, filet mignon, and a pork chop.

Brentwood Place is located at 330 Franklin Road, Brentwood.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email