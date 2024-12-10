Predators Struggles Continue as Team Searches for Offensive Identity

The Nashville Predators find themselves in familiar territory this season, struggling to find their footing under first-year head coach Andrew Brunette. With a disappointing 7-15-6 record and sitting seventh in the Central Division, the Predators are facing significant challenges as they approach the midway point of the 2024-25 campaign.

Offensive Woes Plague Nashville

The most glaring issue for the Predators this season has been their anemic offense. Ranking dead last in the NHL with just 61 goals scored through 28 games (2.18 goals per game), the team has struggled to generate consistent offensive production despite having talented forwards like Filip Forsberg and Steven Stamkos in their lineup.

Captain Roman Josi continues to be the team’s offensive catalyst from the blue line, leading the squad with 23 points (7 goals, 16 assists). However, his -20 plus/minus rating reflects the team’s broader struggles to maintain positive possession numbers and prevent opposing scoring chances.

Filip Forsberg leads the team with nine goals, but the overall lack of secondary scoring has been problematic. The offseason additions of veterans Steven Stamkos (13 points) and Jonathan Marchessault (13 points) have yet to provide the offensive spark the team had hoped for when acquiring them.

Goaltending Remains a Bright Spot

Despite the team’s struggles, goaltender Juuse Saros has maintained solid performance metrics. With a .910 save percentage and 2.66 GAA, Saros has given the Predators a chance to win on most nights. His two shutouts this season demonstrate his ability to steal games when the team plays a complete defensive game in front of him.

Special Teams: A Mixed Bag

The Predators’ special teams performance has been a study in contrasts. While their power play has struggled at 18.82% (below the league average of 21.27%), their penalty kill has been exceptional at 87.91%. This strong penalty-killing performance, allowing just 11 goals on 91 opportunities, has been one of the few consistent bright spots in an otherwise disappointing season.

Injury Impact

The team’s performance has been further hampered by significant injuries to key players. Currently, the Predators are without:

Alexandre Carrier (Undisclosed)

Jeremy Lauzon (Lower-body)

Ryan O’Reilly (Lower-Body)

O’Reilly’s absence is particularly significant, as he had contributed 14 points in 26 games and was winning 55.2% of his faceoffs before his injury.

Looking Ahead

For the Predators to turn their season around, several key areas need immediate improvement:

Offensive Production: The team must find ways to generate more scoring opportunities and convert them more efficiently. The current 7.4% team shooting percentage suggests both bad luck and a need for better quality scoring chances. Power Play Efficiency: With skilled players like Josi, Forsberg, and Stamkos, the power play should be performing better than its current sub-20% conversion rate. Even Strength Play: The team’s -163 goal differential highlights the need for better 5-on-5 performance, particularly in their own end.

Bright Spots for the Future

Despite the challenging start, there are some positive signs for the future. Young players like Luke Evangelista (10 points in 26 games) and Zachary L’Heureux (6 points in 23 games) have shown flashes of potential. The team’s strong penalty kill and solid goaltending provide a foundation to build upon as they work to improve their overall performance.

The Predators’ front office now faces important decisions as the season progresses. With the team currently well below preseason expectations (their preseason Stanley Cup odds were +1600), they must determine whether to make moves to salvage the season or begin looking toward the future.

