Shake Shack Adds Good Fit Menu

Shake Shack has officially launched its Good Fit Menu, now available at all Shake Shack locations and online. This carefully curated selection features menu items and easy modifications from Shake Shack’s core offerings, designed to accommodate diverse dietary goals, preferences, and lifestyles without compromising the flavor and quality the brand is known for.

What Makes the Good Fit Menu Different

The Good Fit Menu eliminates the guesswork from ordering health-conscious fast food by offering pre-modified versions of Shake Shack favorites. The lineup includes high-protein options delivering up to 52 grams of protein per serving, gluten-free choices, vegetarian selections, and GLP-1-friendly meals. Each item is designed to help customers meet their nutritional goals while enjoying satisfying, flavorful food that fits seamlessly into various eating plans and dietary restrictions.

High-Protein Lettuce Wrap Options

The Good Fit Menu features several lettuce wrap alternatives that significantly reduce carbohydrate intake while maximizing protein content. The Single ShackBurger Lettuce Wrap delivers 23 grams of protein and only 3 grams of carbs, featuring a quarter-pound of 100% Angus beef with American cheese, tomato, and ShackSauce. The Chicken Shack Lettuce Wrap provides 27 grams of protein and 11 grams of carbs with antibiotic-free, hand-breaded white-meat chicken breast served over pickles with buttermilk herb mayo.

Premium Double Burger Lettuce Wraps

For those seeking maximum protein, Shake Shack offers two premium double burger options wrapped in lettuce. The Double SmokeShack Lettuce Wrap tops the protein chart with 52 grams and just 5 grams of carbs, featuring two quarter-pound Angus beef patties with American cheese, applewood-smoked bacon, chopped cherry peppers, and ShackSauce. The Double Avocado Bacon Burger Lettuce Wrap follows closely with 51 grams of protein and 4 grams of carbs, adding hand-sliced avocado to the bacon and beef combination. Both options are gluten-free.

Gluten-Free and Vegetarian Selections

The menu accommodates gluten-free dietary needs with the Gluten-Free Double ShackBurger, which maintains the traditional burger experience on a gluten-free bun while delivering 47 grams of protein. Vegetarian customers can choose the Double Veggie Shack Lettuce Wrap, featuring two plant-based patties packed with mushrooms, sweet potatoes, carrots, farro, and quinoa, topped with American cheese, crispy onions, pickles, and ShackSauce. This vegetarian option provides 25 grams of protein.

Meeting 2025 Health and Wellness Goals

Whether customers are launching New Year health initiatives or simply incorporating more intentional eating choices into their regular routines, the Good Fit Menu provides convenient options that align with various wellness objectives. The menu serves individuals following high-protein diets, managing gluten sensitivities, reducing carbohydrate intake, or using GLP-1 medications for weight management. Each menu item is crafted to support these goals while maintaining the taste experience Shake Shack customers expect.

Ordering Information and Allergen Considerations

The Good Fit Menu is available for ordering at all Shake Shack locations and through the chain’s online ordering platform. Each burger patty weighs approximately 4 ounces before cooking. Shake Shack prepares Good Fit Menu items with reasonable measures to prevent cross-contamination, though customers with severe allergies should note that meals may be exposed to allergens during preparation.

