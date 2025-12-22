Taco Bell Brings Back The Quesarito

(Dec. 16, 2025) – It’s a holiday miracle for Taco Bell fans: Starting on December 18, the iconic Quesarito is officially returning to menus nationwide for a limited time, thanks in part to a basketball star who’s never tried it. To make amends for one of the most unexpected internet moments of the last decade, Taco Bell is calling on three-time MVP and Denver Nuggets center, Nikola Jokić – whose 2014 draft announcement famously aired during a Quesarito commercial – to finally try Taco Bell and the Quesarito for the very first time. The accidental overlap has since become a viral chapter in sports and Taco Bell lore. Now, Taco Bell is embracing the moment fans made famous, calling on Jokic to finally settle the score and offering a friendly apology for the coincidence that paired the Quesarito’s ad with his draft moment.

A Fan-Led Comeback, Just in Time for the Holidays

The Quesarito has long held a special place in Taco Bell history. With its signature combination of seasoned beef, seasoned rice, chipotle sauce and reduced-fat sour cream, all burrito-wrapped inside a grilled quesadilla packed with melted cheeses and Nacho Cheese sauce, it became an instant sensation. After it left the menu, the demand only intensified, sparking tributes, fan petitions and countless pleas for its return.

The Quesarito’s bold build helped define an era of Taco Bell innovation, becoming one of the brand’s most talked-about mashups and a staple order for an entire generation of fans. It’s back on menus for $4.99*, but the first 30,000 Taco Bell Rewards Members can score a $1 Quesarito during a special Tuesday Drop on December 23 at 2 p.m. PT – exclusively in the Taco Bell app**.

Honoring the ‘Most Unexpected Draft Moment Ever’

What began as a routine 2014 commercial placement became one of the most replayed crossover moments for basketball and Taco Bell fans alike. During the draft that year, Nikola Jokić’s selection aired at the exact same moment a Taco Bell Quesarito commercial appeared – a timing coincidence fans instantly crowned the “Most Unexpected Draft Moment Ever.” The clip has resurfaced season after season, living rent-free across comment threads and highlight reels.

Now, as the Quesarito returns, Taco Bell is embracing the clip that never left internet consciousness and issuing a call for Nikola Jokić to finally try the Quesarito that unintentionally stole his spotlight. This comeback’s for you, Jokic.

When asked if he would try the Quesarito, Nikola Jokić said, “No. It’s nice they’re finally apologizing. But no.”

Join Taco Bell Rewards for opportunities like exclusive Tuesday Drop offers, menu drops and comebacks. Plus, follow @TacoBell for real-time updates on the internet’s favorite question: Will Nikola Jokić finally try the Quesarito?

*At participating locations for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact restaurant for prices, hours and participation, which vary. Taxes extra. Prices higher with delivery.

**On 12/23/25, 30k verified Rewards Members that click ‘Claim Reward’ will claim a reward for a Quesarito, for $1. Redeemable only via the Taco Bell mobile app at participating U.S. Taco Bell® locations, while supplies last. If part of a delivery order, delivery fee & other fees may apply. Must add one qualifying product, Quesarito, to cart. Limit one (1) per user. Prices and items vary. Offer is non-transferable and cannot be combined with any other offer. No cash value. Product or ingredient substitutions, upgrades, or add-ons to eligible redemptions may incur an up-charge cost. Additional terms apply: https:/www.tacobell.com/legal-notices/terms-of-use ©2025 Taco Bell IP Holder, LLC

Source: Taco Bell

