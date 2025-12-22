OBITUARY: Iona May Sylvis

Obituary for Iona Mae Irelan Sylvis 1928-2025

Iona Mae Irelan Sylvis, age 97, of Nashville, Tennessee, passed away December 17, 2025, at her residence, surrounded by love.

She was a devoted homemaker, wife, and mother whose life was defined by quiet strength, dedication to family, and a strong work ethic.

Iona was born in Lawrence County, Tennessee, in 1928 to Jay Lee Irelan (1906–1963) of Indiana and Goldie Idell Jones Irelan (1910–1983) of Kentucky. She was one of eight children and grew up with deep family roots that she cherished throughout her life.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years, James Alton Sylvis (1928–1998); her sister, Myrtle Edith Irelan (1931–2021); and her brothers, Harold Dee Irelan (1933–1993), Finley Ray Irelan (1935–1998), Kenneth Douglas Irelan (1938–2024), Winston Lee Irelan (1940–1996), and John Wayne Irelan (1948–2011).

Mrs. Sylvis is survived by her sons, James Jeffrey Sylvis (Pam Elliott) of West Point, Georgia, and Mark Steven Sylvis of Nashville, Tennessee; her grandson, James Elliott Sylvis; and her brother, William “Billy” Irelan (Bessie).

At age 21, while working as a bread machine operator at Sunbeam Bakery, Iona met James Sylvis, who was a driver for the Sunbeam plant. The two were married on April 20, 1950. They began their life together in East Nashville on Apex Lane, later moving to Live Oak before welcoming their first son, Jeff in 1963. In 1964, the family settled in the Crieve Hall neighborhood of South Nashville, where they welcomed their second son, Steve, in 1967.

Iona devoted herself fully to her family as a homemaker from 1963 until she began working with Metro Nashville Public Schools in food services, serving the school system for more than 30 years before retiring in 2011. Known for her reliability and strong work ethic, she took pride in caring for others both at home and through her work.

In retirement, Iona enjoyed trips to Lawrenceburg to visit family, staying busy with homemaking, and puttering around town. She remained active and independent well into her later years. Following an illness with double pneumonia in mid-November, she passed peacefully this past Wednesday with her sons lovingly by her side.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home (3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064) on Sunday, December 21, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., with the funeral service immediately following.

Those wishing to honor Iona’s memory may make memorial donations to her cherished charity, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, at stjude.org.