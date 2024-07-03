Settlers Coffee to Open in Thompson’s Station

A new coffee shop will open in Thompson’s Station at Tollgate Village.

Settlers Coffee is currently under construction and is expected to open sometime this summer.

On social media, the coffee shop shared, “We want to introduce to you the family behind Settlers! We are the Harrington’s. Daniel and Kylie Harrington, our four kids, and Christian Harrington, Daniel’s sister. We’re in the homestretch of the build out. Follow along as we post more about our progress and what’s to come!!”

No menu has been shared, but in answering questions about the coffee shop, they said it will offer a variety of coffee, including drip coffee, espresso, lattes, cappuccinos, iced coffee, and hot tea. Non-dairy options they will offer so far will be oat milk.

Find the latest updates here.

Settlers Coffee is hiring for multiple positions. Apply on their website.

