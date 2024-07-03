Nashville Soccer Club Appoints B.J. Callaghan As Head Coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (July 3, 2024) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today the appointment of B.J. Callaghan as head coach. Callaghan, who most recently served as assistant coach for the United States Men’s National Team, will officially join the club on July 22nd, ahead of Leagues Cup 2024 and Nashville SC’s match against Mazatlán F.C. on July 31st at GEODIS Park.

“We are so excited to usher in this new era for Nashville Soccer Club with B.J. as our head coach,” said Nashville SC General Manager Mike Jacobs.“B.J. has a tremendous amount of experience that spans all levels of soccer at the highest levels of the game and has excelled throughout the MLS ecosystem. He is an exceptional leader who gets the most out of the players and teams that he has coached and brings a hard-working and relentless mentality to our club. B.J. is ready for this opportunity to continue to build and develop a winning culture and is the right person to drive our club’s ambition for success.”

“Taking the head coach position at Nashville SC is an incredible opportunity and an exciting next step in my career,” said Callaghan. “I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Gregg Berhalter for his mentorship and support throughout my time with the U.S. Men’s National Team. The experience I’ve gained here has been invaluable, and I’m deeply appreciative of the relationships and memories made along the way.

“While I am thrilled to embark on this new journey, it is bittersweet to leave a team and staff that I believe in so deeply. I have full confidence in the exceptional coaching staff we have in place and know the team is in great hands. As we approach the 2026 World Cup, I’ll be cheering on the team every step of the way. Thank you to everyone at U.S. Soccer for the support and camaraderie – it has truly been an honor,” he concluded.

Callaghan’s tenure with U.S. Soccer began in 2019 as a strategy analyst before being promoted to assistant coach that same year. Since his appointment, the U.S. team captured the Concacaf Nations League and Gold Cup in 2021, before reaching the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with Nashville SC defenders Shaq Moore and Walker Zimmerman on the roster. His familiarity with Boys in Gold extends beyond Moore and Zimmerman, as he has also coached Tyler Boyd and Dan Lovitz while with the National Team.

Callaghan also served as interim head coach of the USMNT last summer, leading the squad to the 2023 Concacaf Nations League championship and the semifinal round of the Gold Cup before returning to an assistant coach role upon the reappointment of Gregg Berhalter as National Team coach. Since then, the USMNT went on to win the Concacaf Nations League earlier this year.

Prior to his time with U.S. Soccer, Callaghan was an assistant coach in Major League Soccer, serving under Jim Curtin with the Philadelphia Union, a club he originally joined in 2012 as an academy coach. In partnership with Curtin, Callaghan went on to guide the U-17’s to the 2012 Generation adidas Cup trophy.

With a midseason coaching change in the Union’s first team in 2014, Callaghan rejoined Curtin, who was promoted to interim head coach, as assistant coach. Together they led the Union to the final of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2018, and the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2016 and 2018.

Born on July 1, 1981, in Ventnor City, N.J., B.J. Callaghan’s journey in soccer spans several roles from player to coach. After a successful collegiate playing career at Ursinus College, where he earned a degree in Economics and Business Administration, Callaghan transitioned into coaching at his alma mater. He progressed to significant roles in the Philadelphia soccer community, working with FC Delco, Montgomery Soccer Club, and EPYSA/Region I ODP programs before joining Saint Joseph’s University and then Villanova University as assistant coach.

In partnership with Jacobs, Callaghan will also support the identification of MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Huntsville City FC’s next coaching staff as interim Head Coach Chris Berra is set to depart the club following its match against New England Revolution II on July 10th.

Callaghan will be available for further comment upon joining the club later in July. In the meantime, you can follow Nashville SC as it takes on current MLS Cup Champions Columbus Crew at 5:30 p.m. CT tonight from Lower.com Field on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on radio on 104.5 The Zone and SiriusXM.

Source: Nashville SC

