Rock N Roll Sushi to Open in Spring Hill

A new sushi spot is set to open in Spring Hill.

Rock N Sushi will welcome diners to its first location in Spring Hill. Located at 4884 Port Royal Road, the sign is up but no open date has been revealed yet.

Based in Mobile, Alabama, the sushi restaurant honors its name with a rock n roll theme inside the restaurant with music from the 50s and 60s, according to the website.

Found on the sushi menu are the classics, with many having a choice of being original (raw) or fried. Each section of the menu is musical-themed with Headliners, Opening Acts, Classics, and the kids menu is named Kids Rock. The After Party, often called desserts, features cheesecake and hall of fame brownies.

Keep checking back for updates on their opening. Find the latest updates on Rock N Roll Sushi here.