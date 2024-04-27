Celebrate Mom with a Delicious Menu of Pies for Mother’s Day Brunch

Mother’s Day celebrates the incredible women who fill our lives with love, warmth, and endless support. As we prepare to honor these remarkable individuals, one delightful tradition stands out: the Mother’s Day brunch. And what better way to make this occasion truly special than by indulging Mom’s sweet tooth with a slice of a delectable pie?

Pies are a gesture of thoughtfulness and affection. They speak to the nostalgia of childhood memories, baking with Mom in the kitchen, flour-dusted hands, and shared secrets. A pie at Mother’s Day brunch isn’t just dessert—it’s a slice of family history and a celebration of the love that ties us together.

As we raise our forks to toast the incredible women in our lives this Mother’s Day, let’s make it extra special with a homemade pie. Because, after all, nothing says “I love you” quite like a slice of pie on Mother’s Day.

With a variety of handmade pies, from rich and indulgent to light and fruity, Papa C Pies has a flavor that fits any Mother’s Day celebration. Here are a few of our favorite pies to celebrate Mom:

Lemon Icebox Pie

Try Lemon Icebox Pie for your Mother’s Day table for a twist on classic brunch flavors! Mom will love this bold pie that combines a silky smooth, slightly tart lemon filling and a decadent homemade graham cracker crust for the ultimate Spring treat. This refreshing pie is topped with beautiful Swiss Meringue piping for a pie that looks and tastes incredible!

Frozen Margarita Pie

For a pie experience as unique as your mom, treat her to a Frozen Margarita Pie for the ultimate indulgence. Frozen Margarita is a limited-time-only seasonal pie that mom will adore. An “icebox” style pie, the crust is made with Snyder’s Hanover Pretzels, and the filling is light cream, lime juice, zest, and a splash of tequila and triple sec. Mom will really feel celebrated with this pie at her Mother’s Day table!

Savory Quiche

If Mom loves a savory flavor, balance out the sweet treats at your Mother’s Day brunch with savory quiche! Papa C Pies has several delicious savory quiche options to choose from for the ultimate Mother’s Day brunch spread. She’ll love the flavors of Spinach and Bacon Quiche, Roasted Red Pepper and Sausage Quiche, and Vegetable Quiche.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

A classic spring and summertime treat! Strawberry Rhubarb Pie is the ultimate blend of tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries. Mom will love this unique take on a fruit pie to celebrate Mother’s Day, especially with its delicious Papa C Pies signature flaky crust.

Order the Best Pies to Celebrate Mom on Mother’s Day from Papa C Pies!

Make your Mother’s Day prep easy and tasty by ordering a selection of handcrafted pies from Papa C Pies in advance. With local pickup and delivery available, you can relax and enjoy the day with your guests. Explore the full menu for local pickup here and place an order for the perfect Mother’s Day menu. Call 615-414-3435 for more information!

Papa C Pies also offers several pies you can ship anywhere in the country to celebrate any mothers in your life who live further away. Place an order for shipping here!

