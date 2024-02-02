Tennessee Spirit Team Earns 13th National Title

ORLANDO, Fla. – January 31, 2024, The Tennessee Spirit Team claimed its 13th national championship title at the 2024 Universal Cheer Association and Universal Dance Association National Finals at ESPN Wide World of Sports.

Tennessee Cheer won the Division IA Gameday category for the third time in five years highlighting the team’s performance on the weekend. Smokey placed second in the Division IA Mascot Competition, finishing just 0.18 behind Auburn University SGA. The Tennessee Dance team posted two top-five performances on the weekend, finishing fourth in Division IA Jazz Finals and fifth in Division IA Pom Finals.

“The Spirit Teams take pride in the experience we bring Big Orange Nation on gamedays and that was on full display when we brought home our 13th national championship this year,” spirit program director and head dance coach Kelley Tafazzoli said. “We will continue to train and recruit the best athletes in order to bring the No. 1 fan experience to Rocky Top.”

Volunteer Nation recognized the Tennessee Spirit Team’s award-winning performance on Tuesday night at the Men’s Basketball matchup against South Carolina.

