Rescue of the Week: Lucy-Lucy

Williamson County Animal Center presents Lucy-Lucy. Lucy-Lucy is a smart, sweet one-year-old looking for a home where she can get lots of attention. She is good with kids and other dogs, and knows how to walk on a leash, sit and shake! Meet Lucy at Williamson County Animal Center-she will steal your heart this Valentines Day!

Learn more about Lucy-Lucy at www.adoptwcac.org.

Williamson County Animal Center is located at 106 Claude Yates Dr., next to Franklin High School. The adoption center is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Adoptable animals can be viewed at www.adoptwcac.org or on Facebook. Owner surrenders of family pets require an appointment. Stray intake is open Monday-Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Rescue of the Week is brought to you by Three Dog Bakery.