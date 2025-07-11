Health Scores: Williamson County for July 11, 2025

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for July 1-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

BusinessScoreAddressTypeDate
Outlanders987215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen972008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Follow-Up07/10/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood88206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine07/10/2025
Suburban Studios889025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027Hotels Motels Routine07/10/2025
Cadence Academy Kitchen1007140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood Food99206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Scissors & Scotch100205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Jersey Mike's Subs99205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Fika Cafe92158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/10/2025
High Brow Brew99188 Front St. Sutie 102 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/10/2025
Ryan Swim Academy967408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&61001685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine07/10/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool96200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/09/2025
Nothing Bundt Cakes99535 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Waffle House #2035982106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Sal's Family Pizza98595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Cookie Fix1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Namaste Indian Restaurant929040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/09/2025
Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service988110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Steak N Shake1004040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Chicken Salad Chick1004867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/09/2025
Otaku Ramen Franklin99230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/08/2025
Aubrey's953091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Follow-Up07/08/2025
Martin's BBQ - Kitchen972076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen981108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Candlewood Suites Hotel1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Hotels Motels Routine07/08/2025
Temple Hills Club1006376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Temple Hills Pool Snack Bar996376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Homewood Suites Pool962225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Le Macaron French Pastries1001800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Krystal971412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Puffy Cotton Candy991800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC1001111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Subway981800 Galleria Blvd #3090 Franklin TN 37069Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Carrington Hills Pool963750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Vee's ChickN Cones10011206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool100601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/08/2025
Auntie Anne's991800 Galleria Blvd Ste 4056 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/08/2025
American Girl991800 Galleria Blvd. Space 5030 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Aubrey's Aux1003091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/08/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Carrabba's Italian Grill #930396553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Teriyaki Madness992000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Arby's #1211001130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Chick-fil-A Berry Farms97203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Panera #1241982000 Mallory Ln STE 110 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/07/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux1003100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Biscuit Love Berry Farms993100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Artessa Apartments981000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/07/2025
Jersey Mike's Subs992000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/07/2025
Need-A-Break Casual Drop-off CareApproval600a Frazier Dr Franklin TN 37067Child Care Facilities Follow-Up07/03/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
MAA Cool Springs Pool921001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool96549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool94549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool989150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool98820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool96107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Jersey Mike's971010 Murfreesboro Rd. ste. 150 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/03/2025
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool94501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/03/2025
Berry Farm Town Center Pool987001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Chicken Salad Chick1005050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Holiday Inn Express Pool983003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Greenhaven961001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
The Harper Apts Pool1002200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool1002000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #21004908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool982909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Grill981933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Brentwood Nutrition100127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Swig- Brentwood-Harpeth985024 Harpeth Dr. Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food1002100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/02/2025
New China Kitchen991400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067Food Service Follow-Up07/02/2025
Canterbury Amenity Pool1002500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179Swimming Pools Routine07/02/2025
Blaze Pizza1007011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood TN 37027Food Service Routine07/02/2025
Ground95330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Somerby Franklin - Pool98870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe831710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Graze Craze100354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Follow-Up07/01/2025
Grove At Shadow Green Pool1002000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Chipotle Mexican Grill1005041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Elroy Coffee Partners99400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Franklin Chop House Bar1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Chick-Fil-A1001105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025
Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool96870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine07/01/2025
Franklin chop House1001101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064Food Service Routine07/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

