Health Scores: Williamson County for July 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for July 1-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Outlanders
|98
|7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen
|97
|2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/10/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood
|88
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/10/2025
|Suburban Studios
|88
|9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/10/2025
|Cadence Academy Kitchen
|100
|7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood Food
|99
|206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Scissors & Scotch
|100
|205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|99
|205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Fika Cafe
|92
|158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|High Brow Brew
|99
|188 Front St. Sutie 102 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/10/2025
|Ryan Swim Academy
|96
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6
|100
|1685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/10/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|96
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/09/2025
|Nothing Bundt Cakes
|99
|535 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Waffle House #2035
|98
|2106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Sal's Family Pizza
|98
|595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Cookie Fix
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Namaste Indian Restaurant
|92
|9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/09/2025
|Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service
|98
|8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Steak N Shake
|100
|4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|4867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/09/2025
|Otaku Ramen Franklin
|99
|230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/08/2025
|Aubrey's
|95
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/08/2025
|Martin's BBQ - Kitchen
|97
|2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen
|98
|1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Candlewood Suites Hotel
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Hotels Motels Routine
|07/08/2025
|Temple Hills Club
|100
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Temple Hills Pool Snack Bar
|99
|6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|96
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Le Macaron French Pastries
|100
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Krystal
|97
|1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Puffy Cotton Candy
|99
|1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC
|100
|1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Subway
|98
|1800 Galleria Blvd #3090 Franklin TN 37069
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Carrington Hills Pool
|96
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Vee's ChickN Cones
|100
|11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool
|100
|601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/08/2025
|Auntie Anne's
|99
|1800 Galleria Blvd Ste 4056 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|American Girl
|99
|1800 Galleria Blvd. Space 5030 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Aubrey's Aux
|100
|3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/08/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303
|96
|553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Teriyaki Madness
|99
|2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Arby's #121
|100
|1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Chick-fil-A Berry Farms
|97
|203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Panera #1241
|98
|2000 Mallory Ln STE 110 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/07/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux
|100
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Biscuit Love Berry Farms
|99
|3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Artessa Apartments
|98
|1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/07/2025
|Jersey Mike's Subs
|99
|2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/07/2025
|Need-A-Break Casual Drop-off Care
|Approval
|600a Frazier Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Child Care Facilities Follow-Up
|07/03/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|92
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|96
|549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|94
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|98
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|98
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|96
|107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Jersey Mike's
|97
|1010 Murfreesboro Rd. ste. 150 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/03/2025
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|94
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/03/2025
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|98
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Chicken Salad Chick
|100
|5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|98
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Greenhaven
|96
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|The Harper Apts Pool
|100
|2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|100
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2
|100
|4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|98
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Grill
|98
|1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Brentwood Nutrition
|100
|127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Swig- Brentwood-Harpeth
|98
|5024 Harpeth Dr. Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food
|100
|2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|New China Kitchen
|99
|1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/02/2025
|Canterbury Amenity Pool
|100
|2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/02/2025
|Blaze Pizza
|100
|7011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood TN 37027
|Food Service Routine
|07/02/2025
|Ground
|95
|330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Somerby Franklin - Pool
|98
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe
|83
|1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Graze Craze
|100
|354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Follow-Up
|07/01/2025
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|100
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Chipotle Mexican Grill
|100
|5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Elroy Coffee Partners
|99
|400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Franklin Chop House Bar
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Chick-Fil-A
|100
|1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
|Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool
|96
|870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|07/01/2025
|Franklin chop House
|100
|1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064
|Food Service Routine
|07/01/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
Please join our FREE Newsletter