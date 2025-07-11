Health Scores: Williamson County for July 11, 2025

These are the health scores in Williamson County, Tennessee, with their most recent inspection score for July 1-11, 2025. Some locations will be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Score Address Type Date Outlanders 98 7215 Nolensville Road Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Mill Creek Brewing Co. Kitchen 97 2008 B Johnson Industrial Blvd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Follow-Up 07/10/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood 88 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 07/10/2025 Suburban Studios 88 9025 Church Street E. Brentwood TN 37027 Hotels Motels Routine 07/10/2025 Cadence Academy Kitchen 100 7140 Nolensville Rd Nolensville TN 37135 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Sonesta ES Suites Nashville Brentwood Food 99 206 Ward Circle Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Scissors & Scotch 100 205 Franklin Rd Suite 120 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Jersey Mike's Subs 99 205 Franklin Rd STE-170 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Fika Cafe 92 158 Front Street Suite 100 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 High Brow Brew 99 188 Front St. Sutie 102 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/10/2025 Ryan Swim Academy 96 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Reserve At Raintree Pool Section 5&6 100 1685 Geralds Dr Brentwood TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 07/10/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 96 200 Resource Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/09/2025 Nothing Bundt Cakes 99 535 Cool Springs Blvd. Ste 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Waffle House #2035 98 2106 Wall St. Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Sal's Family Pizza 98 595 Hillsboro Rd. #311 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Cookie Fix 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Namaste Indian Restaurant 92 9040 Carothers Pkwy STE-B111 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/09/2025 Tot-E-Town Ii Food Service 98 8110 Horton Hwy. Arrington TN 37014 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Steak N Shake 100 4040 Carothers Parkway Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 100 4867 Main Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/09/2025 Otaku Ramen Franklin 99 230 Franklin Rd STE-11T Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/08/2025 Aubrey's 95 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN USA Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Follow-Up 07/08/2025 Martin's BBQ - Kitchen 97 2076 Wall Street Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Five Daughters Bakery-Main Kitchen 98 1108 Harpeth Industrial Ct. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Candlewood Suites Hotel 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Hotels Motels Routine 07/08/2025 Temple Hills Club 100 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Temple Hills Pool Snack Bar 99 6376 Temple Rd. Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 96 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Le Macaron French Pastries 100 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Krystal 97 1412 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Puffy Cotton Candy 99 1800 Galleria Blvd Suite 2320 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Lolly Gourmet Pops LLC 100 1111 Battlewood St Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Subway 98 1800 Galleria Blvd #3090 Franklin TN 37069 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Carrington Hills Pool 96 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Vee's ChickN Cones 100 11206 S Course View Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Hilton Franklin Cool Springs -- Pool 100 601 Corporate Centre Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/08/2025 Auntie Anne's 99 1800 Galleria Blvd Ste 4056 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 American Girl 99 1800 Galleria Blvd. Space 5030 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Aubrey's Aux 100 3091 Miles Johnson Pkwy Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/08/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Carrabba's Italian Grill #9303 96 553 Cool Springs Blvd. Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Teriyaki Madness 99 2000 Mallory Lane Suite 615 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Arby's #121 100 1130 Murfreesboro Rd. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Chick-fil-A Berry Farms 97 203 Lathram Lane Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Panera #1241 98 2000 Mallory Ln STE 110 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/07/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Biscuit Love Berry Farms Aux 100 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Biscuit Love Berry Farms 99 3100 Village Plains Blvd Suite 120 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Artessa Apartments 98 1000 Artessa Circle Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/07/2025 Jersey Mike's Subs 99 2000 Mallory Lane Ste 610 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/07/2025 Need-A-Break Casual Drop-off Care Approval 600a Frazier Dr Franklin TN 37067 Child Care Facilities Follow-Up 07/03/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 MAA Cool Springs Pool 92 1001 Midwood St. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 96 549 Southwind Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 94 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 98 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 98 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Home 2 Suites By Hilton Pool 96 107 International Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Jersey Mike's 97 1010 Murfreesboro Rd. ste. 150 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/03/2025 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 94 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/03/2025 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 98 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Chicken Salad Chick 100 5050 Carothers Parkway Ste 112 Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Holiday Inn Express Pool 98 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Greenhaven 96 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 The Harper Apts Pool 100 2200 Aureum Drive Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 100 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Mcdonald's Of Spring Hill #2 100 4908 Columbia Highway Spring Hill TN 37174 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 98 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Brentwood Swim & Tennis Club Grill 98 1933 Harpeth River Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Brentwood Nutrition 100 127 Franklin Road Suite 141 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Swig- Brentwood-Harpeth 98 5024 Harpeth Dr. Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Food 100 2100 Oxford Glen Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 New China Kitchen 99 1400 Liberty Pike STE-200A Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Follow-Up 07/02/2025 Canterbury Amenity Pool 100 2500 Tapestry St Thompson's Station TN 37179 Swimming Pools Routine 07/02/2025 Blaze Pizza 100 7011 Executive Center Dr. Ste B-101 Brentwood TN 37027 Food Service Routine 07/02/2025 Ground 95 330 Mayfield Drive Suite D4 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Somerby Franklin - Pool 98 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/01/2025 Uncle Lenny's Country Cafe 83 1710 Fairview Blvd Fairview TN 37062 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Graze Craze 100 354 Downs Blvd suite 104 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Follow-Up 07/01/2025 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 100 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/01/2025 Chipotle Mexican Grill 100 5041 Carothers Pkwy Franklin TN 37067 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Elroy Coffee Partners 99 400 Downs Blvd ste 150 Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Franklin Chop House Bar 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Chick-Fil-A 100 1105 Shadow Green Dr. Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025 Vintage Franklin Apartment Pool 96 870 Oak Meadow Drive Franklin TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 07/01/2025 Franklin chop House 100 1101 Murfreesboro Rd Franklin TN 37064 Food Service Routine 07/01/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

