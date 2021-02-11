Nashville Zoo Offering Free Admission With Food Donation

Now until Feb. 13, you can receive free admission to the Nashville Zoo with a food donation.

The Nashville Zoo is asking for shelf-stable food donations to benefit the Community Resource Center. The Zoo is offering a complimentary admission ticket when you donate four or more eligible food items (max of two tickets per household).

Shelf-stable food includes items such as:

Canned food (beans, soups, etc)

Jarred food (peanut butter, spaghetti sauce, etc)

Boxed food (cereal, rice, macaroni & cheese, noodles, etc)

Protein bars, snacks, etc

Shelf-stable milk

Nashville Zoo guest services staff will collect food at the Zoo’s Entry Village gates from 9 am – 4 pm daily and Community Resource Center will distribute the food directly into the community.

Zoo admission is not required to donate food. All donations must be in a sealed container and no less than 1 month from the expiration date. Complimentary Zoo tickets may be used anytime during normal Zoo hours through the end of 2021. Guests must be present to receive complimentary admission tickets.

In 2020, the Community Resource Center provided approximately $5 million in essential products. You can learn more about the Community Resource Center at http://crcnashville.org/.

