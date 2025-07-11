Popular Dallas-based Coffee Shop La La Land Kind Cafe to Host Grand Opening for Nashville Location

La La Land Kind Cafe is the latest coffee shop to open in Nashville’s 12South community.

The Dallas-based coffee shop welcomed the community over the 4th of July weekend, offering half off drinks. La La Land Kind Cafe will hold a grand opening celebration on Saturday, July 12 from 8 am to 7pm. During the celebration, all drinks and toasts will be 50% off.

Located in the Ashwood development at 2212 12th Avenue South, the lines for the shop have been long, with some social media users sharing they stood in line for two hours to catch a glimpse of the coffee shop and score a drink at half price.

Founder and CEO Francois Reihani opened the first La La Land Kind Cafe location in 2019 at just 23 years old in the Dallas area. Inside the white, clean aesthetic coffee shop, you will find bright yellow accents, such as the coffee cups and words of kindness shared by the employees, featuring messages like “Be Kind” and others on your cup.

The most viral drinks are the banana cream foam latte, listed under La La’s favorites, which is comprised of an espresso drink topped with a banana cream foam served only iced, and the French toast latte. They also serve a selection of matcha drinks, such as the Lavender Bloom and Strawberry Fields. Other drinks on the menu are coolers, a tea-based drink similar to Refreshers at Starbucks. The food menu is limited to avocado toast and a few daily offerings of baked goods.

La La Land Kind Cafe is a chain of coffee shops that normalize kindness and provide opportunities for hiring and mentoring foster youth. Currently, they have over 20 locations. Soon, you will be able to order online for the Nashville location. Find the app here.

