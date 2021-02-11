Photo of the Day: February 11, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of downtown Franklin, showcasing Franklin’s achievement being named an All-American City.

Franklin was recognized as one of 10 All-America City award winners. The National Civic League presented this honor to recognize Franklin’s work in inclusive civic engagement to address health and well-being and create stronger connections among residents, businesses and nonprofit and government leaders.

