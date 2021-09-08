Register Today for Turkey Trot 2021

Registration is open for the Turkey Trot benefiting GraceWorks Ministries Thanksgiving run/walk with virtual and in-person options available.

Registration is available at www.turkeytrotfranklin.com for the Nov. 25 run/walk.

Early Bird prices are $40 for the 10K, $35 for the 5K and $13 for the 1K Turkey Chase for ages 9 and younger. Virtual participant prices are $45 for the 10K, $40 for 5K and $18 for the 1K to cover shipping items to homes. A team of four people or more will receive discounts for each registration.

This local tradition 10k run, 5k walk/run and 1k Kids Turkey chase is the winner of the 2021 Williamson’s Best Charity Run and 2021 Franklin Sizzle Awards Best Charity Event.

The Thanksgiving Day event will start/finish in the Meridian Cool Springs development at the PICA building, 3000 Meridian Blvd., Franklin. In-person runners can do a standard registration or register as VITs (Very Important Trotters) to receive perks such as best parking, no-wait packet pickup and a 10% discount on next year’s Trot.

Virtual runners will have a T-shirt and instructions mailed to them, and they can run/walk anytime and anywhere between Nov. 18 and 11 a.m. Thanksgiving morning. Times will be tracked on an app and submitted to compete against all event participants.

The Turkey Trot is proudly sponsored by Jackson National Life Insurance Company, Avenue Construction, Atmos, Williamson Medical Center, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Ascend Federal Credit Union and Superior Exteriors. Let It Shine Gymnastics is sponsoring the 1K Kids Turkey Chase.

Funds raised from sponsors and community registrations will benefit GraceWorks Ministries’ Food, Shelter and Support programs. GraceWorks is a Christ-centered nonprofit community resource center. For more than 25 years, they have provided food, shelter and support for Neighbors in need. GraceWorks invites all to join in their mission of Neighbor serving Neighbor, by the power of God’s grace.

