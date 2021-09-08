Bakehouse Wine & Spirits Now Open

Franklin Bakehouse at Harpeth Square has expanded and opened Bakehouse Wine & Spirits.

In a social media post, they shared the news, “Today we are humbled to announce that we’re finally OPEN!! We are so excited to welcome each and everyone one of you and hope to become your go-to destination for exceptional wines and spirits!”

“Simply put, Bakehouse Wine & Spirits is dedicated to offering YOU a destination for exceptional wines and spirits, uncompromising standards, and an authentic approach to providing our customers the very best products at the very best value,” they continued.

Owned by Bill and Angie Muir, Franklin Bakehouse opened at Harpeth Square in September 2020. In May 2021, the bakehouse announced the expansion to include a bistro and a boutique wine and liquor store.

Visit Bakehouse Wine & Spirits at 117 1st Avenue North, Franklin. Hours of operation for this week will be 11 am – 7 pm.

The store is planning a giveaway, follow them on Facebook for the latest updates.