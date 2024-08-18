Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for July 22, 2024

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for July 22-26, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

Price Subdivision Address City Zipcode $450,000 Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12 1707 Ginger Way Spring Hill 37174 $528,000 Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19 1813 Elizabeth Ct Spring Hill 37174 $456,400 Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85 401 Drakes Pvt Way Spring Hill 37174 $724,900 Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14 7043 Salmon Run Spring Hill 37174 $635,000 Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91 1725 Shetland Ln Spring Hill 37174 $719,900 Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25 2082 Lequire Ln Spring Hill 37174 $775,000 Hills Pb 79 Pg 107 1948 Silver Fox Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $1,374,900 Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3 2760 Otterham Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $529,900 Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156 2899 Stewart Campbell Pt Thompsons Station 37179 $1,373,748 Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97 3334 Sarah Bee Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,355,900 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 2936 Avenue Downs Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $489,485 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3017 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $497,800 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3250 Sassafras Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $834,900 Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59 1065 Brixworth Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $848,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b Pb 59 Pg 38 2167 Chaucer Park Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,200,000 Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99 3320 Bartrams Bridge Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $490,000 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3013 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $1,350,900 Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81 2040 Conductor Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $770,066 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 2630 Buckner Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,261,230 June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113 441 Marston Ave Thompsons Station 37179 $740,500 Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87 2841 Americus Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $775,000 Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75 3221 Vinemont Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $473,900 Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124 1460 Channing Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $375,000 5447 Carters Creek Pk Thompsons Station 37179 $494,234 Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50 3009 Inman Dr Thompsons Station 37179 $838,332 Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122 3305 Longport Ln Thompsons Station 37179 $1,700,000 Linville Tracy Pb 76 Pg 124 1741 Evergreen Rd Thompsons Station 37179 $250,000 Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136 3206 Arundel Ln Thompsons Stations 37179

