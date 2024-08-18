Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for July 22, 2024

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for July 22-26, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$450,000
|Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 12
|1707 Ginger Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$528,000
|Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 19
|1813 Elizabeth Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$456,400
|Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85
|401 Drakes Pvt Way
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$724,900
|Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 14
|7043 Salmon Run
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$635,000
|Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 91
|1725 Shetland Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$719,900
|Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 25
|2082 Lequire Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$775,000
|Hills Pb 79 Pg 107
|1948 Silver Fox Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,374,900
|Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 3
|2760 Otterham Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$529,900
|Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 156
|2899 Stewart Campbell Pt
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,373,748
|Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 97
|3334 Sarah Bee Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,355,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2936 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$489,485
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3017 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$497,800
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3250 Sassafras Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$834,900
|Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 59
|1065 Brixworth Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$848,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b Pb 59 Pg 38
|2167 Chaucer Park Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,200,000
|Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 99
|3320 Bartrams Bridge Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$490,000
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3013 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,350,900
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2040 Conductor Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$770,066
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|2630 Buckner Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,261,230
|June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113
|441 Marston Ave
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$740,500
|Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 87
|2841 Americus Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$775,000
|Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 75
|3221 Vinemont Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$473,900
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 124
|1460 Channing Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$375,000
|5447 Carters Creek Pk
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$494,234
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 50
|3009 Inman Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$838,332
|Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 122
|3305 Longport Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,700,000
|Linville Tracy Pb 76 Pg 124
|1741 Evergreen Rd
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|3206 Arundel Ln
|Thompsons Stations
|37179
