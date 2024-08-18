Real Estate Property Transfers in Thompson’s Station for July 22, 2024

By
Michael Carpenter
-
house for sale ai

See property transfers in Thompson’s Station Tennessee for July 22-26, 2024. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory with Parks Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$450,000Ridgeport Sec 2 Pb 29 Pg 121707 Ginger WaySpring Hill37174
$528,000Witt Hill Ph 1 Pb 17 Pg 191813 Elizabeth CtSpring Hill37174
$456,400Landings @ Preston Park Pb 77 Pg 85401 Drakes Pvt WaySpring Hill37174
$724,900Arbors @ Autumn Ridge Ph8 Pb 63 Pg 147043 Salmon RunSpring Hill37174
$635,000Shannon Glen Sec 6 Pb 32 Pg 911725 Shetland LnSpring Hill37174
$719,900Wades Grove Sec 2 Pb 47 Pg 252082 Lequire LnSpring Hill37174
$775,000Hills Pb 79 Pg 1071948 Silver Fox RdThompsons Station37179
$1,374,900Avenue Downs Sec1 Pb 76 Pg 32760 Otterham DrThompsons Station37179
$529,900Crowne Pointe Sec 4 Pb 25 Pg 1562899 Stewart Campbell PtThompsons Station37179
$1,373,748Littlebury Sec4 Pb 81 Pg 973334 Sarah Bee LnThompsons Station37179
$1,355,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362936 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$489,485Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503017 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$497,800Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503250 Sassafras LnThompsons Station37179
$834,900Brixworth Ph3 Sec1 Pb 64 Pg 591065 Brixworth DrThompsons Station37179
$848,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec4b Pb 59 Pg 382167 Chaucer Park LnThompsons Station37179
$1,200,000Bridgemore Village Sec2c Pb 60 Pg 993320 Bartrams Bridge RdThompsons Station37179
$490,000Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503013 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$1,350,900Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812040 Conductor LnThompsons Station37179
$770,066June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 1132630 Buckner LnThompsons Station37179
$1,261,230June Lake Ph1 Pod C Sec1 Pb 82 Pg 113441 Marston AveThompsons Station37179
$740,500Tollgate Village Sec 14a Pb 60 Pg 872841 Americus DrThompsons Station37179
$775,000Tollgate Village Sec15 Pb 66 Pg 753221 Vinemont DrThompsons Station37179
$473,900Fields Of Canterbury Sec 9a Pb 60 Pg 1241460 Channing DrThompsons Station37179
$375,0005447 Carters Creek PkThompsons Station37179
$494,234Fields Of Canterbury Sec18 Pb 77 Pg 503009 Inman DrThompsons Station37179
$838,332Fields Of Canterbury Sec20 Pb 77 Pg 1223305 Longport LnThompsons Station37179
$1,700,000Linville Tracy Pb 76 Pg 1241741 Evergreen RdThompsons Station37179
$250,000Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1363206 Arundel LnThompsons Stations37179

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here