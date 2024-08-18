Vanderbilt Women’s Basketball Announces 2024-25 Nonconference Schedule

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced the Commodores’ 2024-25 nonconference schedule Thursday, as Vandy is slated to play a total of 14 nonconference games prior to the start of SEC action this season.
Coming off its first NCAA Tournament appearance in a decade, Coach Ralph has put together a rigorous nonconference slate to prepare the Commodores for another run to March Madness. Vanderbilt will play a total of nine nonconference games at Memorial Gymnasium, starting with back-to-back home games against Lipscomb (Nov. 4) and Austin Peay (Nov. 8) to open the 2024-25 campaign.
2024-25 Vanderbilt WBB Nonconference Schedule
Nov. 4 – Lipscomb
Nov. 8 – Austin Peay
Nov. 14 – at South Florida
Nov. 17 – Butler
Nov. 20 – Hampton
Nov. 22 – Samford
Nov. 26 – vs. Arizona^
Nov. 27 – vs. California or Michigan State^
Dec. 1 – Appalachian State
Dec. 4 – at Miami*
Dec. 14 – Evansville
Dec. 19 – at Dayton
Dec. 21 – West Georgia
Dec. 29 – Alabama A&M
^ – Acrisure Classic – Palm Springs, Calif.
* – SEC/ACC Challenge
