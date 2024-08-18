In Case You Missed it: Party Fowl Closes in Franklin

Party Fowl has closed its Franklin location at 1914 Galleria Blvd at the CoolSprings Galleria.

This location opened in March 2020. They shared the news on social media: “We apologize for any inconvenience. Party Fowl Cool Springs is permanently closed. We’re so grateful for the past 4 years & countless memories!”

This was Party Fowl’s fourth location; their first opened in 2014 in downtown Nashville, followed by Donelson, Murfreesboro, and BNA Airport.

Earlier this year, Party Fowl filed for bankruptcy protection from a snowball of debt, reported Restaurant News.

