Planning Your Summer Wedding

With the holidays behind us and many couples newly engaged, it’s time to start planning those picturesque summer weddings.

It’s important to know your wedding planning timeline and make sure you schedule your vendors and venue before they are fully booked.

The Barn at Spring Lake Farms is here to help with any questions you may have before you start planning your wedding.

Save-The-Dates

Make sure you book your venue and get your save-the-dates out as early as possible. With kids out of school and the sun shining, summer is a popular time for people to plan their own vacations. Getting those save-the-dates out early allows your guests to mark their calendars and make sure they plan around your big day.

Timing

While most other times of the year are cool enough to have your outdoor wedding any time of the day, summer is a different story. If you have your wedding during the peak of the summer heat, your guests will be miserable and everyone will likely be sweating through their clothes. To make sure that you are your guests are safe and happy, plan to have your wedding around 4 or 5 p.m. when it is still light outside but the heat is not at its height for the day.

Weather

On top of the temperature likely being fairly warm, summer comes with unexpected rain showers. It’s important to be prepared for any potential weather issues that may arise. Have a tent on standby for any activities or events that you have taking place outside. Even if it doesn’t rain, the tent can still be worth it to have by providing relief from the sun on a particularly warm day.

Color Palette

Make sure your color palette fits with the time of year of your wedding. Having dark burgundy or navy blue may be pretty, but it can look out of place behind a backdrop of leafy green trees. The dark colors on your wedding party’s attire can also attract the sun and leave them feeling dehydrated and sweaty. Choose lighter colors like lilac or baby pink that are more appropriate for summer and its more vibrant backdrops.

Food and Drink

Find out what is in season in the area you are hosting your wedding so you can have fresh ingredients in your food and drinks. In Middle Tennessee, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and watermelons are going to be extremely fresh. You can have a fruit buffet for your guests to pick at or upgrade cocktails and champagne by adding fresh berries to them. Tomatoes, onions, and mushrooms are also in season, so your starter could be a delicious salad with fresh, local ingredients.

Make sure you keep your main course on the lighter side. A heavy meal and comfort food are delicious, but combining that with the heat will weigh your guests down and keep them off the dance floor. Opt for options like white fish or chicken and serve it with fresh vegetables on the side. They are perfect to fill your guests’ stomachs and give them enough energy to keep the party going.

