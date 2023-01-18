Brentwood Man Involved in I-65 Crash Walks out of Ambulance Then hit By a Semi-truck

From Metro Police January 18, 2023 – The investigation into Tuesday afternoon’s fatal crash continues after a driver who was involved in a single-car crash on I-65 North walked out of the ambulance in which he was being treated, went into a traffic lane, and was hit by a semi-truck.

The preliminary investigation indicates Ross Comeaux, 46, of Brentwood, was driving northbound in a BMW 528i sedan when he struck a metal guardrail on the right shoulder and traveled into a concrete wall. Upon the first officer’s arrival at the scene just before 3:45 p.m., Comeaux was receiving medical attention following the crash and told the paramedic he had forgotten something.

Comeaux exited the ambulance, ran across the interstate towards the center median away from the ambulance and his vehicle stopped on the right side of the interstate. He was then struck by the driver of a northbound semi.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer did not have a chance to speak with Comeaux before the fatal collision.

There were no signs of impairment on part of Comeaux or the semi driver.