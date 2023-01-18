WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening

We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 228 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Patchy dense fog will be possible through 8 am this morning, especially south of I-40. Please use caution during the morning commute as visibilities could drop below 1/4 mile quickly. Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected across Middle Tennessee tonight. A few storms could be strong to marginally severe between 6 pm and midnight, mainly west of I-65. The main concern is strong gusty winds of 45 to 60 mph.

