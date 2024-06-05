Photos:See inside Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen

Morgan Wallen’s This Bar and Tennessee Kitchen opened its doors to the public this past weekend. We were able to stop by and take a look inside the six-story bar and venue.

Unlike other bars on Broadway, this one was completely constructed from the ground up in partnership with TC Restaurant Group, just steps away from the Ryman Auditorium.

It is approximately 30,000 square feet and features three live music stages, six bars, and an open-air rooftop. The bar offers exclusive Morgan Wallen merchandise along with Wallen memorabilia.

On the menu, you will find Mama Wallen’s recipe for gravy and biscuits. A favorite so far with guests has been the smash burger, made with wagyu beef, American cheese, onion, pickle, and house sauce. The cocktail menu features drinks made with Wallen’s Ryl Tea, a smokey old-fashioned, and more.

The official hours for the bar have not been posted on the website. This week, the live entertainment schedule on the website shows music beginning on Wednesday, June 5, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and continuing through Sunday. And no, Wallen is not on the schedule.

Take a look at photos below.

1 of 15

