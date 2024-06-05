OBITUARY: Joanne Elizabeth Ashford Giddens

Joanne Elizabeth Ashford Giddens, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away June 3, 2024.

Born in Utica, NY to the late Robert William and Lucy Mae Vanderwood Ashford.

She was a 1953 graduate of Franklin High School and attended class at George Peabody’s Teachers College. After earning her nursing degree in 1956, Joanne served as a Registered Nurse and ultimately retired from the Williamson County Health Department in 1994.

Joanne volunteered for NOMADS (a mission active in divine service providing volunteer labor for United Methodist organizations). She was an American Red Cross volunteer from 1999 until 2008. She was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included crafting, genealogy, reading and camping.

She was also preceded in death by husband, Billy Don Giddens and sister, Katherine Ashford Jones.

Survived by: sons, William Donald “Don” (Diane) Giddens, Robert Edward (Viki) Giddens and Alan Daniel Giddens; daughter, Sarah Elizabeth “Sally” Reynolds; brother, Robert Richard (Shirley) Ashford; grandchildren, Kelsey Giddens (Brent) Young, Heather Giddens, Janna (Will) Petermann, Jessica Farmer and Lauren Ashton Reynolds; great-grandchild, Blakely Rae Petermann and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, June 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Rev. Dr. Bryan Brooks and Rev. Dr. Vona Wilson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Terry Giddens, Brent Young, Michael Morgan, Rich Woodroof, Scott Williams and Jody Stobbe. Honorary pallbearers will be Friends known as the “Battle Crew”, Leonard Jones, Pam Youngblood and Rachel Bond.

Memorials may be made to Methodist NOMADS, (P.O. Box 9066, Hot Springs Village, AR 71910); Franklin First United Methodist Church or the American Red Cross.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

