Photo of the Day: September 27, 2024

Photo of the day:These Williamson Medical Center newborns are ready to rock in outfits inspired by Franklin’s own Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival coming this weekend to The Park at Harlinsdale. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the family-friendly festival that brings diverse music and cultural experiences together to create a unique event that draws attendees from across the country, with performances from Dave Matthews Band, Noah Kahan, NEEDTOBREATHE, Hozier and Better Than Ezra all scheduled. Williamson Health is a proud Pilgrimage sponsor, providing EMS services on site throughout the two-day event.

