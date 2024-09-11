Photo of the Day: September 11, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On August 22nd, Harpeth Conservancy hosted its annual Patron Party at The Bedford Nashville, a venue renowned for its historic charm, rustic brick walls, and dazzling chandelier. The event was attended by over 100 of Harpeth Conservancy’s most dedicated supporters including Harpeth Protection Society Members, River Swing Sponsors, River Swing Committee Members, River Swing table hosts, and other honored guests.

Patron Party, sponsored by Harpeth Architects and Whitestone Enterprises, not

only celebrated the supporters who make Harpeth Conservancy’s mission

possible but also set the stage and served as a vital kickoff celebration for the

upcoming award-winning fundraiser, River Swing, taking place on September 21st

at River Circle Farm in Franklin.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.