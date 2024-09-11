9-11-12-2024 Weather- Watching Francine

Satellite imagery and data from the WSR-88D Doppler radar in Brownsville indicate that the central core of Francine has become better organized, with the development of a central dense overcast and increased convective banding near the center. In addition, reports from NOAA and Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft show that the central pressure has fallen to around 988 mb. However, these developments have not yet resulted an increase in wind speed, as the aircraft-reported winds still support an intensity near 55 kt this advisory. After meandering last night, Francine is now moving north-northeastward with an initial motion of 020/7 kt. An approaching mid-latitude shortwave trough over Texas should cause the storm to turn northeastward at a faster forward speed during the next 24-36 h, and this motion should bring the center to the Louisiana coast sometime Wednesday afternoon or evening. After landfall, Francine should turn more northward between the trough and a mid-level ridge over the eastern United States. The track guidance is generally in good agreement with this scenario. However, there has been an eastward shift of the guidance since the last advisory, and thus the new forecast track is also shifted eastward. In response to this eastward shift in track and southeastern wind radii, the hurricane warning in Louisiana was extended eastward at 12Z, and this advisory has new tropical storm warnings and watches for the coasts of Mississippi and Alabama. Francine has about 24-30 h to strengthen over warm water before it encounters strong shear near the Louisiana coast. While there is a possibility that dry air entrainment could reduce the intensification rate, the intensity continues to call for steady to rapid strengthening during this time based on the otherwise favorable conditions. While it is not explicitly shown in the latest forecast, the cyclone could reach a peak intensity near 85 kt between the 24 h point and landfall. Intensification is expected to stop before landfall, and rapid weakening is expected after landfall. The global models show the remnants of Francine dissipating after 96 h, and the intensity forecast follows that scenario. Overall, the intensity forecast is at the upper edge of the intensity guidance. An experimental cone graphic that includes inland Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings in the U.S. is now available on the NHC website. Due to the time needed to compile the inland watch and warning information, the experimental cone graphic will not be available as quickly as the operational cone. Once it is available, the experimental cone graphic can be found from a red weblink above the operational cone graphic at www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?cone#contents. Users are encouraged to take the experimental product survey found below the experimental cone. KEY MESSAGES: 1. There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge for portions of the Upper Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi coastlines where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect. Residents in the warning area should follow advice, including evacuation orders, given by local officials. 2. Damaging and life-threatening hurricane-force winds are expected in portions of southern Louisiana Wednesday, where a Hurricane Warning is in effect. Preparations to protect life and property should be complete by tonight, since tropical storm conditions are expected to begin within this area early Wednesday. 3. Francine is expected to bring heavy rainfall and the risk of considerable flash and urban flooding for far northeast Mexico into the far southern coast of Texas today and across much of Louisiana and Mississippi through Thursday. Flash and urban flooding is probable across the Mid-South Wednesday night into Friday morning.