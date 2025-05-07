Photo of the Day: May 7, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
Pictured (L-R, front row): Scott Borchetta (Chairman & CEO, Big Machine Label Group), RaeLynn, George Briner (President, The Valory Music Co.) (L-R, back row): George Kreis (President, Jonas Group Entertainment) Kevin Jonas Sr. (Founder/Chairman, Jonas Group Entertainment) Leslie T. DiPiero (President, Jonas Group Publishing), Ashley Sidoti (Senior Vice President/Promotion & Digital, The Valory Music Co.)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: RaeLynn has signed with The Valory Music Co., marking a full-circle return to where the PLATINUM-selling hitmaker kickstarted her career as a Country mainstay. Her first release, “Heaven Is A Honky Tonk,” is due out Friday, May 9 via The Valory Music Co. in partnership with Red Van Records/Jonas Group Entertainment.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

