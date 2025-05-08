Photo of the Day: May 8, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: North Italia rolled a new Spring/Summer menu.

Available through October, the new menu includes three new cocktails and 12 new dishes that span lunch, happy hour, brunch, dinner, and dessert. Standout items include:

Garlic Knot Sliders (Happy Hour + Lunch) – Chef-driven spin on a classic Italian American pizzeria offering utilizing house-made pizza dough to create slider buns and available in two flavorful styles:

Sicilian Meatball with pepperonata, smoked mozzarella and Calabrian aioli.

Vodka Chicken Pesto with spicy vodka sauce, provolone and pesto.

Chicken Scarpariello (Dinner) – A nostalgic plate of dark meat chicken and sweet Italian sausage with grilled piquillo pepper, fingerling potato, grilled ciabatta and roasted chicken jus.

Cacio E Pepe Dirty Martini (Cocktail) – Savory cocktail made with nikka vodka, grana padano italian cheese, and house brine, and finished with fresh cracked pepper

Alta Rossa (Cocktail) – Made with raspberry & rose infused lalo tequila, italicus rosolio di bergamotto and fresh lemon, and garnished with dehydrated raspberry powder in the shape of North’s logo.

Strawberries & Cream French Toast (Brunch) – Featuring cinnamon custard brioche, cannoli cream, fresh strawberries, and buttered maple syrup.

Poached Eggs & Polenta (Brunch) – With roasted mushroom, fava bean, sugar snap pea, piquillo pepper, romesco sauce, and grilled ciabatta.

Hazelnut Torta (Fan-Favorite Dessert Returns!) – Featuring house-made nutella, candied hazelnut, and salted caramel gelato.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.