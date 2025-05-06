Photo of the Day: May 6, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The sign is up for Crush Yard at Brentwood Place, 300 Franklin Road, Brentwood. This 33,400-square-foot space will feature eight indoor pickleball courts, a gourmet restaurant and full bar, private event space, and an arcade. The news about the opening was shared in the summer of 2024, with an anticipated opening in 2025. At this time, we don’t have an open date. Keep checking back here for more updates.

