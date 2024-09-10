Photo of the Day: September 10, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Shinn Group awarded Brentwood-based Castle Homes its national Lee Evans Award for Management Excellence for its commitment to continuous improvement, discipline, and excellence in homebuilding.

The Lee Evans Award for Management Excellence was created to honor home building pioneer Lee S. Evans and recognizes home building companies nationally that have made significant progress in improving their management processes to streamline their organization and enhance customer satisfaction as well as trade contractor relations delivering a high-quality product to the customer.

“Castle Homes is an extremely well-organized and disciplined custom home builder in Nashville with customer service as the core driving force for the company’s success,” said Chuck Shinn, founder of Shinn Group. “It gives me great pleasure to recognize the team at Castle Homes for their commitment to excellence and Alan Looney for his leadership and dedication to rigorously systematizing his home building organization.”

Alan Looney, founder and president of Castle Homes, said the national recognition is an honor for the long-time Middle Tennessee home building company.

“When we started Castle Homes in 1994, we were committed to creating a home building company offering superior architectural integrity, professional project management, attentive client service and adherence to strict budgets and timelines. Years later, we’ve built on these principles earning this national honor as well as Southern Living’s builder of the year and have earned the confidence of dozens and dozens of new homeowners for which we are deeply grateful,” Looney said.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.