OBITUARY: Eric Shanklin

Eric Shanklin, 56, of Spring Hill, passed away on September 6th, 2024 in Nashville Tennessee.

Eric was born on April 30, 1968, to Stephen Shanklin and Barbara Krysko.

During his younger years, Eric moved frequently, but his family eventually settled in Tampa, Florida, where he spent most of his teenage years. He attended Florida State University but decided to pursue his dream of becoming a chef. He moved to Detroit, Michigan, to establish his career and become the highly skilled chef he is known as today.

After relocating to Tennessee, he met Felour, the love of his life. Eric and Felour married on July 23, 2004, and began growing their family in 2007. In time, Eric secured a position as the executive chef at Aramark. However, in the fall of 2013, he was laid off. With encouragement from family and friends, he created Pasta and Cream. He dedicated himself to building Pasta and Cream into what it is today, ten years later.

Eric Shanklin is survived by Felour Shanklin, Priscilla Shanklin, Ivan Shanklin.

Service Schedule:

Visitation:

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

1:00 – 2:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Funeral Service:

Wednesday, September 11, 2024

2:00 – 3:00 pm (Central time)

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service

3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

