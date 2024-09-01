Photo of the Day: September 1, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, TN held a cocktail reception at Diamond Cellar, the official jeweler of the 51st Annual Heritage Ball presented by The George Family. Guests mingled and enjoyed tastings from Daily Dish while shopping for jewelry to wear to the ball to be held Saturday, October 5 at the Eastern Flank Battlefield Park.

Pictured left to right: Ball chairs Kaye and Steve George, Heritage Foundation President and CEO Bari Beasley, Charles Krypell owner of Charles Krypell Fine Jewelry and Diamond Cellar General Manager Meghan McKenzie. For more information about the Heritage Foundation and additional preservation projects, visit www.WilliamsonHeritage.org.

