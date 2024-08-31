Predators to Host 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase

Nashville, Tenn. (August 27, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team’s prospects will report to Nashville for the start of Rookie Camp on Wednesday, Sept. 11 before hosting the Carolina Hurricanes, Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase presented by Ticketmaster at Ford Ice Center Bellevue from Sept. 13-16.

Nashville’s portion of the showcase schedule includes games against Florida on Sept. 13 (2 p.m. CT), Tampa Bay on Sept. 14 (5 p.m. CT) and Carolina on Sept. 16 (1 p.m. CT).

Ticketing information for the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase presented by Ticketmaster will be announced in the coming days.

All six of the showcase’s games will be broadcast live on NashvillePredators.com with Willy Daunic, Chris Mason, Hal Gill, Pete Weber, Max Herz and Jay More providing commentary on a rotational basis.

The Predators team, which will be comprised of signed and unsigned draft picks, free-agent signings and players acquired via trade attending on tryout agreements, will be led by Milwaukee Admirals (Nashville’s AHL affiliate) Head Coach Karl Taylor and his staff. Among the 26 players scheduled to participate are recent first-round draft picks Tanner Molendyk (2023), Joakim Kemell (2022), Zachary L’Heureux (2021) and Fedor Svechkov (2021). Also taking part are Alexander Campbell, Jeremy Hanzel, Reid Schaefer, Ryan Ufko and Ozzy Wiesblatt, who helped lead the Admirals to the AHL’s Western Conference Final last season; Hiroki Gojsic, Miguel Marques and Jakub Milota, who were selected by the Predators in the 2024 NHL Draft; and prospects such as Magnus Chrona, Andrew Gibson, Kalan Lind, Dylan MacKinnon, Jack Matier, Luke Prokop, Austin Roest and Joey Willis.

Before the 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase presented by Ticketmaster begins, Nashville prospects will practice at Ford Ice Center Bellevue on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. CT and Sept. 12 at 10:30 a.m. CT.

This marks the fourth time the Predators have hosted the NHL Rookie Showcase and the first since 2019. In that event, the Predators welcomed the Hurricanes, Lightning and Washington Capitals to town in conjunction with the five-year anniversary of Ford Ice Center Antioch’s opening. It’s the 14th time in the last 15 rookie camps that Predators prospects will play games against another Sunbelt franchise, and the ninth time in the last 10 camps that a team of rookies will compete in a showcase event. The 2023 edition was hosted by the Panthers in Estero, Fla.; in addition to the 2019 event, the Predators also hosted in 2017 and 2014. Nashville prospects have also played two-game sets against Florida (2010-11), Atlanta (2008-09) and Columbus (2002-03); in the franchise’s first four seasons (1998-01), Predators prospects competed in the rookie tournament hosted in Traverse City, Mich.

The 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase presented by Ticketmaster precedes the opening of Nashville’s Training Camp, which begins Sept. 18 with physicals and team meetings. The Predators’ first day on the ice will be Sept. 19 at Ford Ice Center Bellevue, with six preseason contests scheduled from Sept. 22-Oct. 5, including two at Bridgestone Arena (Sept. 28 vs. Tampa Bay and Oct. 5 vs. Carolina). Additionally, F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tenn., will host the Gold Star Showcase presented by Ticketmaster – an intrasquad game between Predators players – on Sept. 25 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Click here to view the full Rookie Camp roster and see the full tournament schedule below. Both are subject to change.