Photo of the Day: November 9, 2024

Photo of the day:The Listening Room Cafe hosted music industry and fans for an exclusive Live Song Pitch Round, featuring Liz Rose Music and Friends including Phil Barton, Joe Fox, Adam Sanders, Lauren McLamb, Eric Paslay, and Joe Ragosta. The unique event, which the venue plans to turn into a recurring series, featured hit songwriters playing their uncut songs to A&R and industry professionals, giving a live public audience a behind the scenes look at the heart of Nashville’s songwriting scene.

