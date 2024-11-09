BBB Opens Applications for 2024 Students of Integrity Scholarship

Better Business Bureau (BBB) serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky is excited to announce that applications are now open for the 2024 Students of Integrity Scholarship.

This scholarship program, established to recognize high school seniors who demonstrate ethics, leadership, and integrity in their daily lives, is available to students planning to attend a college, university, or trade school upon graduation.

BBB’s Students of Integrity Scholarship is designed to invest in young leaders who have shown exceptional commitment to ethical behavior and responsible citizenship. The scholarship aims to support these students as they pursue their educational and career

aspirations while upholding the principles of trust and integrity that are the foundation of BBB’s mission.

Scholarship Details:

Eligibility: High school seniors in Middle Tennessee or Southern Kentucky who are planning to attend college or trade school.

Requirements: Applicants for the BBB Students of Integrity Scholarship must submit a completed online application, a recommendation letter from a school official (guidance counselor, principal, or academic leader), a second letter from an external reference

(employer, coach, or mentor, excluding family members), supporting documentation of community service, leadership, and academic achievements, a current high school transcript, and an essay.

Awards: Multiple scholarships will be awarded to selected applicants

“With this scholarship, we hope to empower young people in our community to prioritize ethical practices as they begin the next phase of their academic and professional lives,” said Robyn Householder, President and CEO of BBB Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

“By supporting students of integrity, we are fostering a new generation of leaders who understand the value of trust and accountability.”

How to Apply: Students interested in applying for BBB’s Students of Integrity Scholarship can find the application form and additional details on BBB of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky website. Applications must be submitted by January 7th, 2025,

and recipients will be notified by mid-March.

This initiative is part of BBB’s ongoing commitment to promoting trustworthy behavior in young people and supporting them as they prepare for bright futures. The BBB invites all eligible students to apply and encourages schools, families, and community members

to spread the word.

Visit BBB.org to learn more! If you have any questions, contact the Integrity Foundation at

[email protected]

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email