Photo of the Day: November 28, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

______________________________________________________________________

Today’s photo is of the FrankTown Festival of Lights.

FrankTown Festival of Lights will take place through Sunday, December 26, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin.

The drive-through holiday lights are spectacular in Williamson County, this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights will feature over 200 displays that are synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio as they enjoy the mile-long route.

Highlights of this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights include:

Walkin’ Wednesdays (Dec. 1, 8, 15): with a special time for those who want to get a little exercise and enjoy walking the lighted route from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by regular car tours from 7-9 p.m.

A variety of concessions are available including smores kits, funnel cakes, caramel apples, hot dogs, nachos, hot chocolate, and more!

Guests can also take a picture with a 30-foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 3,000 lights.

Tickets are $25 for a passenger vehicle (car, SUV, truck); $45 for a 12-15 passenger vehicle; and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle (van, bus, limo).

All of the proceeds support the work of FrankTown Open Hearts, a nonprofit ministry in Franklin that spiritually, emotionally, and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth through mentoring and equipping them with life skills, offering spiritual development, and academic tutoring services. Through hands-on programming, the organization seeks to inspire confidence, empower young adults to lead fulfilled lives.

Learn more at FrankTownOpenHearts.com.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.