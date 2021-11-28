Justin Timberlake’s Twelve Thirty Club Offering Six New Year’s Eve Experiences

The Twelve Thirty Club, restauranteur Sam Fox’s one-of-a-kind, multi-faceted destination backed by Justin Timberlake where dining, entertainment and design collide, is announcing six distinct New Year’s Eve experiences this December 31st.

Whatever way you want to ring in the New Year, The Twelve Thirty Club has a distinct experience for you to do it in style at Nashville's hottest new restaurant.

The Supper Club

With First Seating, enjoy a decadent dinner before painting the town red. The Late Seating will be a dinner party that escalates throughout the evening, culminating as the clock strikes midnight. Both seatings offer a 4-course Prix Fixe menu that pays homage to classic steakhouse dishes with a whimsical twist.

The Lounges in The Supper Club

In The Lounge, sit back and relax in the deep cut swiveling red velvet lounge chairs while enjoying some signature small bites and cocktails just feet from the main stage. A great option for couples or small groups looking for some lighter fare, drinks and dancing.

The Rooftop

Upon arrival, a VIP Host will escort you directly to your table tucked under the electric heaters for an evening of bottle service and dancing the night away under the stars while listening to the sounds of DJ HISH

The Honky Tonk

Ring in the New Year in true Nashville form at their elevated Honky Tonk located on the first level. Enjoy a 4-Course Prix Fixe menu while listening to some of Nashville’s best live music. Dress up, or dress down – it’s all about eatin’ and drinkin’ right, while listening to great music with friends and family on this night!

The Sideshow

The Sideshow is an Ultra VIP Dining Experience in Nashville’s most exclusive private dining room. Enjoy a decadent 5-Course Prix Fixe Dinner Menu with wine pairings served by The Twelve Thirty Club Head Sommelier. Listen and watch the House Band turn things up from an unobstructed side stage view. After dinner take advantage of your private terrace and get some crisp fresh air while enjoying perfect views of Lower Broadway.

Just Drinks and Dancing – Rooftop, Honky Tonk, or VIP All Access

Not hungry – but need a place to listen to great music, grab drinks and dance the night away? Access to the Honky Tonk offers an authentic Nashville New Year’s Eve bash with live music all night long. At The Rooftop Bar enjoy unparalleled views while listening to sounds by DJ HISH. Don’t want to miss out on the show in the Supper Club? A very limited amount of VIP All Access Passes will be available early on which allows you to float throughout the entire venue with no lines or boundaries. General Admission tickets grant you access to the specified venue, bar service and standing room only.

Overview of offers: