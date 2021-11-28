Westhaven to Hold Second Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Event

The second annual holiday tree lighting at Westhaven will take place the evening of Monday, Nov. 29, at Magli Green, the lakefront park at Westhaven. The tree, which tops out at 42 feet and features more than 33,000 lights, will be lit by retired City of Franklin City of Franklin Margaret Martin following brief remarks from Brian Sewell, president of Southern Land Company (developer and operator of Westhaven).

The evening of celebration will include the following entertainment and treats:

Live music from the Jeff Smith Band

Cupcakes and brownies for purchase from Gigi’s Cupcakes

Complimentary hot chocolate, apple cider, and coffee from High Brow Coffee and Sweethaven

Southern Land Company has planned the event as a way for the community to come together in the spirit of joy and peace as the holiday season kicks off. All are welcome and encouraged to attend.

WHERE: Magli Green at Westhaven

Near 187 Front Street

Franklin, TN 37064

WHEN: Monday, November 29, 2021, 6 p.m.

6 – 6:25 p.m. Live music; food and drinks available

6:25 p.m. Remarks from Brian Sewell and Margaret Martin

6:30 p.m. Lighting of the tree

6:30 – 8 p.m. Live music continues; food and drink remain available