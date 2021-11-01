FrankTown Festival of Lights Drive-thru Event is a Must This Holiday Season

The drive-thru Holiday lights experience is back for 2021. FrankTown Festival of Lights will take place Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, December 26, from 5-9 p.m. nightly at the Williamson County Agricultural Center in Franklin.

The drive-through holiday lights are spectacular in Williamson County, this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights will feature over 200 displays that are synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio as they enjoy the mile-long route.

Highlights of this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights include:

Walkin’ Wednesdays (Dec. 1, 8, 15): with a special time for those who want to get a little exercise and enjoy walking the lighted route from 5-6:30 p.m. followed by regular car tours from 7-9 p.m.

A variety of concessions are available including smores kits, funnel cakes, caramel apples, hot dogs, nachos, hot chocolate, and more!

Guests can also take a picture with a 30-foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 3,000 lights.

Purchase your tickets early on November 8. Tickets are $25 for a passenger vehicle (car, SUV, truck); $45 for a 12-15 passenger vehicle; and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle (van, bus, limo).

All of the proceeds support the work of FrankTown Open Hearts, a nonprofit ministry in Franklin that spiritually, emotionally, and physically enhances the lives of at-risk youth through mentoring and equipping them with life skills, offering spiritual development, and academic tutoring services. Through hands-on programming, the organization seeks to inspire confidence, empower young adults to lead fulfilled lives.

Learn more at FrankTownOpenHearts.com.