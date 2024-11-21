Photo of the Day: November 21, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Battle Ground Academy recently hosted a special BGA Ignite Series event to celebrate a decade of innovation, growth, and impact in its Entrepreneurial Leadership Program. The program, which equips students with skills in creativity, problem-solving, and critical thinking, has become a hallmark of the school’s forward-thinking curriculum.

The event featured a panel moderated by BGA alumnus Kunu Kaushal, founder and CEO of Senior Solutions, with alumni panelists Mackenzie Grumbles, Amy Yarbrough, and Jad Diab, as well as the program’s inaugural director, David Peden. Panelists reflected on their transformative experiences in the program and the enduring value of entrepreneurial thinking in their lives and careers.

